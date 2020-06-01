P.E.I. opening up for family support visits

P.E.I. will start taking applications for family members of Islanders to visit the province to provide necessary support, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced Tuesday.

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have closed P.E.I.'s provincial borders to most non-residents, and pre-approval for visits is required.

"Being apart for the past three months has been hard for families," said Morrison.

"Some Islanders are relying on the important support they received from family members who live in other parts of Canada, and family members who live off-Island are worried about their loved ones and want to be here to help them."

Morrison said the visits are not meant to be for social purposes, and provided a list of examples of the kind of support they are thinking of.

Emotional and psychological support.

Personal care.

Respite.

Child care.

The program is designed for people who have a relative in long-term care on the Island, she said, or grandparents who want to provide additional support for families.

Applications will open Tuesday for close relatives to travel to support family 1:21

"The applications approved under this category must demonstrate that the visit will provide needed and welcome support for Islanders," said Morrison.

"It is not a means for families to come to P.E.I. for solely social or recreational purposes."

Family for this category is defined as parents, children, siblings, grandchildren, and grandparents.

Applications will open Tuesday, and will be processed over the next two to three weeks. Visits must be pre-approved. Upon arrival, the family members will be required to self-isolate.

More from CBC P.E.I.