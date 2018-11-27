Skip to Main Content
Charlottetown postal strike leads to early social assistance payments

Islanders who receive regular monthly payments from Social Assistance and Child and Family Services will receive early payments this month by cheque or electronic funds transfer.

The payments will be issued Nov. 28 by cheque or electronic transfer

Charlottetown area postal workers walked off the job Tuesday to protest the back-to-work legislation passed by the Senate Monday. They were forced back to work at 1 pm. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Islanders who receive regular monthly payments from provincial social assistance and child and family services will receive payments earlier than normal this month.

In a written release, the province said was concerned payments would be delayed by recent disruptions to mail delivery caused by rotating strikes, including one Tuesday morning by workers in Charlottetown.

Government will issue the payments on Nov. 28 by cheque or electronic funds transfer.

Postal workers are back on the job after federal legislation ordered an end to job action Tuesday afternoon.

Even so, the province is encouraging recipients to sign up for electronic transfer to avoid any possible mail delays. Islanders can access the form to register for transfers at Family and Human Services' offices.  

Anyone who needs more information can contact their case worker, the release added.

