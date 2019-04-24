Family and friends to host celebration of life for Josh and Oliver Underhay
The event will be held at Stonepark Intermediate from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday
Islanders will have the chance to gather together in celebration of the lives of Josh and Oliver Underhay at Stonepark Intermediate on Friday.
Josh and Oliver died in a canoeing accident in the Hillsborough River on Good Friday.
Underhay was a candidate for the Green Party in the provincial election and a teacher at Birchwood Intermediate. Oliver was in Grade 1 at École François Buote in Charlottetown.
Musical tributes
Family and friends of the father and son will be hosting the celebration, which will include a concert and open jam session for those who want to bring along their instruments and pay their respects through music.
The event was posted as a public event on Facebook on Wednesday morning.
Musical guests including The Sidewalks and Andrew Waite and the Firm will also take the stage to pay tribute.
Children welcome
Parents are encouraged to bring their children — an activity room will be set aside for children to play and even write stories or letters to their friend Oliver.
Vegetarian food will be served at the event between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Cookies, snacks and juice will be provided for children.
The event will be held at Stonepark Intermediate from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. and is open to all who want to pay their respects.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.