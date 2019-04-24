Family and friends to host celebration of life for Josh and Oliver Underhay

Islanders will have the chance to gather together in celebration of the lives of Josh and Oliver Underhay at Stonepark Intermediate on Friday.

Josh and Oliver died in a canoeing accident in the Hillsborough River on Good Friday.

Underhay was a candidate for the Green Party in the provincial election and a teacher at Birchwood Intermediate. Oliver was in Grade 1 at École François Buote in Charlottetown.

Musical tributes

Family and friends of the father and son will be hosting the celebration, which will include a concert and open jam session for those who want to bring along their instruments and pay their respects through music.

The event was posted as a public event on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Musical guests including The Sidewalks and Andrew Waite and the Firm will also take the stage to pay tribute.

Children welcome

Parents are encouraged to bring their children — an activity room will be set aside for children to play and even write stories or letters to their friend Oliver.

Vegetarian food will be served at the event between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Cookies, snacks and juice will be provided for children.

The event will be held at Stonepark Intermediate from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. and is open to all who want to pay their respects.

