No. 1 answer: Family Feud Canada says yes to P.E.I. woman's family

A woman from Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., got the No. 1 answer she was hoping for — her family has been chosen to be contestants on Family Feud Canada.

Connie Doerksen, whose family has members in P.E.I. and Ontario, got word from the show's producers on Tuesday.

"Oh my gosh, I was so excited. I wrote OMG, ahhhhhhhhh, and screaming loudly, right, on our little group page," she said.

The family had to answer some questions — and got some of the No. 1 answers — but Doerksen believes a video with a catchy song asking host Gerry Dee to choose her family was what won over the producers.

The three-minute video shows the family singing and dancing to a song they created specifically for their audition.

"People have been telling me that they just keep watching it over and over again," she said.

With COVID-19 restrictions, the family isn't sure which season they will be in, but they have been assured they will be in a future taping.

"I'm just grateful that I get to go on and meet Gerry Dee. I love that guy," Doerksen said.

