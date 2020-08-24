P.E.I. woman hopes 'catchy little tune' will land spot on Family Feud Canada

A P.E.I. family hopes a catchy and silly music video will land them a spot on Family Feud Canada.

The three-minute video shows the family singing and dancing to a song they created specifically for their audition.

The brain behind the idea is Connie Doerksen. She's watched the original game show since the '70s and now that Canada has its own version of Family Feud, she wanted to get her family on.

"Oh my gosh, I just can't stop watching it. I don't know what it is about it," she said with a laugh.

"People get a kick out of it so during this COVID … if that can brighten somebody's day, the silliness of it all."

The video introduces Doerksen and family members from Ontario to P.E.I.: Josh, Danielle, Elijah, and Mads. Doerksen dances at the Confederation Bridge, lip-syncing, and others are playing guitar, dancing, jumping and singing along.

"I think I'm the best dancer out of all of them, really," Doerksen said.

"What I love is the two people walking by when I'm singing and dancing."

'I hope it gets us over the edge'

Her son Josh edited the video and she said he did a fantastic job putting it all together.

It's very unique in all the auditions I've seen on YouTube. — Connie Doerksen

She hopes it'll be the ticket to get on Family Feud Canada, as doing a music video was something she thinks may set them apart from other families.

"I hope it gets us over the edge," Doerksen said. "It's very unique in all the auditions I've seen on YouTube."

They've gotten to the interview stage and said their interviewer liked it, but couldn't say too much about their music video.

She hopes they'll find out whether they made it this fall. Either way, she's got a memento of her musical family that she'll cherish for a long time.

"It's something that I enjoy watching and it's a catchy little tune."

