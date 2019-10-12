Family escapes Summerside house fire without injury

Five family members escaped uninjured from a fire that has caused extensive damage to their Summerside home on Saturday, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

The aid organization is now providing the family, including a man, a woman and three girls under the age of 12, with emergency lodging, food and other essentials, according to a news release.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from the eaves of the two-storey house and reported the fire on Notre Dame Street at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

No one was injured but the home, which the family was renting, sustained extensive damage to the interior, the release said.

