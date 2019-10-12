Family escapes Summerside house fire without injury
Five family members are getting help from the Canadian Red Cross after escaping a fire on Saturday morning in Summerside.
Fire was reported by passerby
Five family members escaped uninjured from a fire that has caused extensive damage to their Summerside home on Saturday, according to the Canadian Red Cross.
The aid organization is now providing the family, including a man, a woman and three girls under the age of 12, with emergency lodging, food and other essentials, according to a news release.
A passerby noticed smoke coming from the eaves of the two-storey house and reported the fire on Notre Dame Street at about 11 a.m. Saturday.
No one was injured but the home, which the family was renting, sustained extensive damage to the interior, the release said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.