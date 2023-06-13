Charlottetown family doctor scales back practice, citing 'lack of resources'

More than 3,000 Prince Edward Islanders who do have a family doctor will now have a harder time getting in to see him.

Dr. Paul Corney, a family physician in Charlottetown, has posted a notice outside his office and online saying he has reduced his practice to part-time.

"Regrettably, this will result in longer wait times for patient access," the notice reads. "This change is necessary because of the new pressures on the health-care system, and the resulting lack of resources necessary to advance patient care."

CBC News requested an interview with Corney to hear more specifics on why he's scaled back his practice, but has not received a response.

His post online indicates he's already fully booked for the month of June, which still has more than two weeks left in it.

Patients worried

Several patients CBC News approached coming out of medical appointments Tuesday said getting in to see Corney was already a challenge. They said they're more worried now about how they'll access care when they need it — though none would agree to be named in a news story.

According to this notice, posted outside Dr. Paul Corney's office, 'new pressures on the health care system' and a 'lack of resources necessary to advance patient care' drove him to scale back his practice. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Given they're not actually losing their family doctor, Corney's patients won't be placed on P.E.I.'s growing waiting list, which now has nearly 30,600 Islanders on it.

They also won't have access to free virtual care, currently available only to Islanders without a family physician.

Health PEI looking to 'improve the situation'

In an email to CBC News, Health PEI said it's "aware of Dr. Corney's workload and has been working with him for several months to find ways to improve the situation. He has a large practice that requires support."

The agency said it's posting a position for a nurse practitioner to work with Corney, and "is seeking locum coverage to support this practice as well."

Health PEI added that it's looking into what other resources could be added to support patients, though the email didn't provide any specifics.