P.E.I. program for families with at-risk youth gets $329K in federal funding

A program in Summerside, P.E.I., designed to help families with at-risk youth has been extended for a year.

Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey announced $329,000 in federal funding for the Strengthening Families Program (SFP) on Friday.

"This program here in Summerside has had a tremendous amount of successes," he said, at the Youth Engagement Centre in Summerside.

The program is led by the local Boys and Girls Club.

It uses activities to teach at-risk youth and their families ways to cope and communicate. The program goes for 14-weeks and covers topics such as communication, decision making, family violence and nutrition.

SFP was initially announced in September of 2016 with federal funding of roughly $1.2 million.

So far the SFP has had a 100 per cent success rate, says Adam Binkley, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Summerside. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The executive director of the organization is excited the program will be around until at least July 2021.

"That's going to allow for 14-week programs for up to 40 families with their youth during this pandemic, the need for the Strengthening Families Program is now more than ever," said Adam Binkley, adding the program has a 100 per cent success rate so far.

"Having an additional year to offer strengthening families is absolutely amazing."

I wouldn't be here right now without the success of that program."​​​​​​ -—Johnny Rockwell

There are nine staff helping to deliver SFP, and with the new money they will all be kept on.

Twelve families in the Summerside area were on a waiting list to be part of the program. Now, those families will all be able to take part, Binkley said.

'A good father, a good parent'

Johnny Rockwell took part in SFP. He was a struggling alcoholic, and at one point his two sons were removed from his care.

"I was in a deep, deep recovery program, literally living day to day," he said. "I took advantage of the program and I went in feet first."

Johnny Rockwell struggled with addition and took part in programs offered by the Boys and Girls Club of Summerside - now he works for the organization. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Rockwell said he went through the 14-week program with his kids.

"The program touched on everything you need to be a good communicator, a good father, a good parent."

Through his success in the program he was offered a job by Binkley. Now, Rockwell is working with the programming department at the Boys and Girls Club of Summerside.

"To be able to work at the Boys and Girls Club is an opportunity for me to give back," he said. "I wouldn't be here right now without the success of that program."

If there are other parents in the area even thinking they might need the program for their family, Rockwell said, "jump in."

A second wave of COVID-19 is on the mind of staff, but Binkley said if things shut down again there is a plan to deliver the program virtually.

