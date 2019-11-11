Why House leaders have been meeting regularly ahead of fall sitting of P.E.I. Legislature

The fall sitting of the P.E.I. Legislature is set to open Tuesday.

The last session came to a close in July. In an April election, the Progressive Conservatives won a minority government with 12 seats and the Green Party formed the Opposition with eight seats. The Liberals won six seats.

Since then, party house leaders have been meeting regularly with the aim of making sure government functions, with the promise of collaboration.

"In the spring session it was all very new for everybody and it's a learning curve. We're in a brand new minority situation so we're trying to figure things out. Both in government and Opposition," said Government House Leader Sidney MacEwen.

The Progressive Conservative MLA expects a busy fall session with a lot of behind-the-scenes work being done before it starts.

'A chance to have input'

"We're sharing all our legislation up front and there's a whole new consultative piece where there's a consultative draft that goes to the opposition parties, they have a chance to have input, they can have full briefings if they want," MacEwen said.

This allows for any amendments to the legislation to be made before it is officially tabled, which helps to cut down significantly on debate time in the House, he said.

Collaborative work with the Liberal's Heath MacDonald has been going well, MacEwen added.

The big thing for us is to be in constant communication and updating each other. — Sidney MacEwen

"Heath brings a great perspective. We're going into the capital budget and he's a former finance minister, so he knows the routine," he said.

"The big thing for us is to be in constant communication and updating each other. As long as everybody's not trying to desperately get credit for everything, what happens is: Islanders benefit because we're getting better legislation and you're going to see a better debate in the legislature," MacEwen said.

