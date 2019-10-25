The majesty of fall on P.E.I.
We asked CBC P.E.I. readers to send in their favourite fall photos — and did they ever deliver!
The colours and landscapes, through the eyes of Islanders
With colourful leaves on full display, and a crisp smell in the air, autumn is a beautiful time to explore P.E.I.
Here are some of the stunning shots from our audience across the province.
Want to share your photos?
We love seeing your photos. If you have a great shot you want to share, you can send it to us on Facebook, share it on Instagram with the tag #CBCPEI, or send it by email, to compass@cbc.ca.
Now get outside, and enjoy fall in all its glory!
Comments
