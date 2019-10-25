The majesty of fall on P.E.I.

With colourful leaves on full display, and a crisp smell in the air, autumn is a beautiful time to explore P.E.I.

We asked CBC P.E.I. readers to send in their favourite fall photos — and did they ever deliver!

Here are some of the stunning shots from our audience across the province.

Farrah Humphrey shared this photo, taken in Mermaid. (Submitted by Farrah Humphrey)

There's nothing like fresh autumn air. Lori Clark shared this photo from the Dunk River Trail in Freetown. (Submitted by Lori Clark)

This photo is from Tai Sophia Petrofsky, who says rowan berries 'have been very prolific this year.' (Submitted by Tai Sophia Petrofsky)

Matt Hughes shared this photo, taken in Kelly's Cross. (Submitted by Matt Hughes )

It's all about how you frame things. (Submitted by David Power)

Micaela Thompson shared this photo of these pups 'having a time' in Gairloch. (Submitted by Micaela Thompson )

A nice perspective of a beautiful P.E.I. sunset. (Submitted by Shelley Hancock )

A rustic fall scene, captured by Ruth LeBlanc near Breadalbane. (Submitted by Ruth LeBlanc)

Want to share your photos?

We love seeing your photos. If you have a great shot you want to share, you can send it to us on Facebook, share it on Instagram with the tag #CBCPEI, or send it by email, to compass@cbc.ca.

Now get outside, and enjoy fall in all its glory!

