Fall lobster season wraps up on P.E.I.

The fall lobster season has wrapped up on P.E.I. and some fishermen say they're pleased with the season.

Prices were up over last year at $5 for canners and $5.50 for market lobsters. Lee Knox, president of the Prince County Fishermen's Association, said last year, shore prices were $4.25 for canners and $4.75 for market lobsters.

Knox also said landings were good, despite some windy weather.

"In the last week of fishing there was quite a few days missed because of wind but we roll with the weather," Knox said. "Some guys fished and some didn't."

Knox said 218 fishermen from North Cape to Victoria take part in the fall lobster fishery.

