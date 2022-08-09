P.E.I.'s fall lobster fishery to open Thursday
Season opening had been delayed due to poor weather conditions
P.E.I.'s fall lobster season will open at 6 a.m. Thursday, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has confirmed.
The season in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 25 had been slated to run Aug. 9 to Oct. 10, but DFO officials announced Monday the opening had been delayed due to poor weather conditions.
The season will now close on Oct. 12.
There are about 220 licensed fishers in LFA 25.
DFO officials are reminding those taking part to be careful when navigating on opening day because boats will be loaded with gear and traps.
Lobster is Canada's most lucrative fishery.
In 2021, the value of Canada's lobster exports was more than $3.2 billion. In P.E.I., the value of the industry is estimated at more than $1.2 million. More than 42 million pounds of lobster was harvested off the Island in 2019, with 72 per cent of exports bound for the U.S.
