P.E.I.'s fall lobster season delayed by weather

The opening of P.E.I.'s fall lobster season has been delayed, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

The season was scheduled to open in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 25 on Aug. 9 and close on Oct. 10, but DFO officials say the season won't open until weather conditions improve.

When opening is delayed, the season closes a day late up to a maximum of four days.

In a Facebook post to members, the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association said the opening will be delayed until at least Aug. 11.

The post said a conference call with DFO to discuss recommendations on weather conditions and opening later this week has been scheduled for Aug. 9.

Lobster is Canada's most lucrative fishery. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Lobster is Canada's most lucrative fishery.

In 2021, the value of Canada's lobster exports was more than $3.2 billion. In P.E.I., the value of the industry is estimated at more than $1.2 million. More than 42 million pounds of lobster was harvested off the Island in 2019, with 72 per cent of exports bound for the U.S.