P.E.I.'s fall lobster season delayed by weather
Conference call to discuss opening date scheduled for Tuesday
The opening of P.E.I.'s fall lobster season has been delayed, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.
The season was scheduled to open in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 25 on Aug. 9 and close on Oct. 10, but DFO officials say the season won't open until weather conditions improve.
When opening is delayed, the season closes a day late up to a maximum of four days.
In a Facebook post to members, the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association said the opening will be delayed until at least Aug. 11.
The post said a conference call with DFO to discuss recommendations on weather conditions and opening later this week has been scheduled for Aug. 9.
Lobster is Canada's most lucrative fishery.
In 2021, the value of Canada's lobster exports was more than $3.2 billion. In P.E.I., the value of the industry is estimated at more than $1.2 million. More than 42 million pounds of lobster was harvested off the Island in 2019, with 72 per cent of exports bound for the U.S.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?