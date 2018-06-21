Fall Flavours launches 11th year of celebrating Island food

After marking a decade of existence last year, the Fall Flavours Festival doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

The annual celebration of P.E.I. culinary culture and chefs launched its 2018 event on Thursday with a look to the past and the future.

"We've brought chefs from all across the country here to share in authentic Island experiences," said John Rowe, chair of Food Island Partnership, which organizes Fall Flavours.

Begins with Acadian feast

The month-long festival celebrates P.E.I. beef, oysters, mussels, lobsters, potatoes and more.

It kicks off Aug. 31 with Le Festin Acadien in Abram-Village, P.E.I., an Acadian-style feast featuring lobster and other classic dishes. It will be hosted by Montreal-based celebrity chef Danny Smiles.

With 24 events, the festival wraps up Sept. 30 with Farm Day in the City, as well as a beer and grilling event in Bay Fortune, P.E.I.

Chefs 'in their own environment'

The Taste of Coastal Communities will be comprised of three evenings in Georgetown, Tyne Valley and North Rustico, as well as two events at Red Shores with chefs Antonio Park and Dustin Gallagher.

The series focuses on authenticity, Rowe said.

"Taste of Coastal Communities really showcases chefs in their own environment and also marries them with chefs who are coming to the Island for the festival," he said.

"It's really an incredible opportunity to have an authentic food experience right there in rural communities."

Shellfish, beer festivals

The annual PEI International Shellfish Festival, always a favourite, runs from Sept. 14 to 16 at the Charlottetown Event Grounds.

Meanwhile, the Prince Edward Island Beer Festival goes Sept. 21 to 22 at the Delta Prince Edward Hotel in Charlottetown.

Last year, the Fall Flavours Festival was a finalist for the Culinary Tourism Experience award at the Canadian Tourism Awards.

