P.E.I.'s Fall Flavours Festival adds extra week

P.E.I.'s annual fall food celebration is adding an additional week to its festivities this year by extending its run to Oct. 6.

Fall Flavours has been bringing world-class and celebrity chefs to the Island for 12 years, in an effort to showcase the province's best produce and encourage shoulder-season tourism.

The additional dates allow for more events including one in Montague called Dinner with Antonio Park — the Montreal-based chef known for his Japanese fusion fare — and The Great P.E.I. Bake-Off at Harmony House in Hunter River.

Inn at Bay Fortune and Fireworks Feast owner Chef Michael Smith will host several events including Beef N' Blues featuring Island beef and live music, as well as Grilling and Chilling on the final day of the five-week festival.

Festival fans can also take in hands on experiences like clam digging, apple picking and lobster fishing.

Fall Flavours is scheduled for Aug. 31 to Oct. 6. and tickets are required for all events.

More P.E.I. news