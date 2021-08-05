Fall Flavours, shellfish festival returning to P.E.I. after pandemic hiatus

Islanders and tourists hoping to get a taste of P.E.I. cuisine and entertainment this fall are in luck.

Fall festivals are returning to the Island after celebrations were put on hold last year due to COVID-19.

The 25th P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival will run from Sept. 16-19. Organizers of the event say they weren't sure if the event would go ahead this year — but they are excited it is.

"The fact that we're going to get back together, I guess it feels so strange for 17-18 months that we've only had only a couple of hundred people in a room and even at that very well spaced out," said Liam Dolan, chair of the festival.

Dolan is hoping the festival will make things feel a little more "normal" in the province by bringing people together. Gathering limits related to COVID-19 are scheduled to lift on Sept. 12, according to the province's website.

Liam Dolan, left, chair of the P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival shares some oysters with Kent Thompson of the Food Island Partnership. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"There's going to be no restrictions as we speak today. So it's full capacity back to where it was in 2019 as long as nothing happens," he said.

"It's like my baby, it's my 25th year doing it and to be able to do that this year is just ecstatic."

'Super excited'

The shellfish festival will feature a chef showdown — with four chefs competing live for a $10,000 grand prize.

Live entertainment will also be part of the celebrations including Newfoundland's Alan Doyle and various local acts performing throughout the weekend.

The culinary festival, Fall Flavours, will begin alongside the shellfish festival for the first time.

Fall Flavours will have events throughout the Island including various food events hosted by guest chefs.

"Super excited we can do this again and welcome people back," said Kent Thompson, director of finance and food tourism with the Food Island Partnership.

Thompson says with the mask mandate lifted he is excited to see the emotion on the faces of festivalgoers as they try Island food. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Three new events have been added to the line up this year.

"The new ones, we have a three-day all inclusive event in Brudenell," Thompson said. "We've partnered with Island trails to do a food hike. So you are actually on the trail, you are wandering through and you get to taste different P.E.I. food."

There is also a couples golf tournament in Cavendish with different food at each hole, said Thompson.

Fall Flavours will finish on Thanksgiving weekend. Tickets are now on sale for both festivals.

