New ferry schedule between P.E.I., Nova Scotia begins Tuesday

A new schedule for ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia has been announced.

The Northumberland Ferries schedule for Wood Islands, P.E.I., to Caribou, N.S., is scheduled to begin Tuesday and run until Oct. 14.

Here's the new schedule:

Departing Wood Islands: 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Departing Caribou: 8 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

More P.E.I. news