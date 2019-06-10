'Homemade' licence plate sticker leads to big fines for P.E.I. man

A P.E.I. man has been fined after a "homemade" registration sticker on a car in Kings County caught the eye of RCMP.

Sgt. Chris Gunn said he noticed an unusual registration sticker on a vehicle travelling in the Three Rivers area. When he pulled the vehicle over, he found the sticker was fake, and the man had been driving with a suspended licence.

"The sticker itself was kind of a homemade sticker," he said. "It was very poor quality, that's what brought the attention of myself to the plate and the sticker."

Inspection sticker coloured

When Gunn checked the inspection sticker on the front windshield, he noticed that, too, was invalid. Gunn said it was an expired sticker that had been coloured to resemble a valid sticker.

The inspection sticker was coloured to appear valid, Gunn says. (Submitted by Kings District RCMP)

"It's not often that somebody has altered the stickers," he said.

"It's quite common that people will find plates from a junkyard or whatever that have a valid sticker on them and place them on the car licence plate and the licence plate of course does not match the car."

Gunn said the man was fined $275 and had his car impounded for driving with a suspended driver's licence. Gunn said he was fined another $675 for failing to have insurance, and was issued warnings for the invalid registration and inspection stickers.

