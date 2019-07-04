'Buyer beware': Watch out for fake Cavendish Beach Music Festival tickets

Organizers of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival, opening Friday on P.E.I.'s North Shore, say fraudulent tickets are a problem they're seeing more of every year.

Festival organizer Jeff Squires said people come to the festival with fake tickets every year, and warned concertgoers to be conscious of where they're buying their tickets.

"Buyer beware. Very simply, the best thing you can do for ticket protection is to buy your ticket off the website and have your own ticket with your own unique barcode," said Squires.

"We've had that over the years and I'm sure it will happen this year where somebody has been sold a ticket that isn't an authentic ticket, and that's unfortunate."

Authentic tickets are also available at the gate, but are subject to availability.

In addition to fraudulent tickets, Squires said he has seen people show up to the festival with tickets for other events, as well as tickets for previous festival dates.

