How to spot the fake U.S. bills circulating in Charlottetown

Charlottetown Police are warning people that fake $20 U.S. bills are circulating around the city.

The first one was used to pay a cab fare over the weekend. Two more were turned in Thursday.

Deputy Chief Sean Coombs said there are telltales signs the money is counterfeit, including an N in the serial number that's printed backward, the name Cruger instead of Jackson under the image of the president, and some Russian words on the bill.

'Obvious discrepancies'

"It's unfortunate because if the public would take the time to just look at the bill, it is a $20 U.S., they would see the obvious discrepancies in the bills so they should be able to have them not passed based on that," Coombs said.

Police said similar bills are showing up in the Amherst area of Nova Scotia and Mill Brook, N.B.

Police are asking anyone in possession of a fake bill to turn it in to the police station. Anyone with information on the bills can call the detachment or Crime Stoppers.

