Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old boy struck by car

RCMP and the P.E.I. Coroner's Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old Stratford boy who died more than a week after he was struck by a car helping what friends said was a group of raccoons on the road in Summerville.

Fady Moustafa was struck June 29, and died Saturday at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

No charges have been laid.

"An RCMP traffic analyst attended the scene, and their investigation into the causes of the collision remain ongoing," said Sgt. Shaun Coady in an email.

A public graveside service will be held at the People's Cemetery in Charlottetown Tuesday at 11 a.m., according to a notice on the Hillsboro Funeral Home website.

Moustafa 'made everyone he came into contact with smile,' according to a post on the Hillsboro Funeral Home website. (Hillsboro Funeral Home)

Moustafa is survived by his parents and seven siblings.

In a post on the funeral home website, Janet Doyle said Moustafa's passion was "magnetic."

"He also possessed the greatest sense of humour and made everyone he came into contact with smile. He expressed his love for people, animals, nature and the world everywhere he went. People remember Fady not because of what he said, had, owned, or did, but because of the way he made them feel and that was nothing but loved."