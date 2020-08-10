7 things to know about earwigs

Islanders aren't the only ones enjoying the hot, humid summer.

So are earwigs. Here are a few things you need to know about the creatures.

1. The name roughly translates to ear wiggler

There are differing opinions about where the word earwig comes from. Some say the shape of their wings resembles a human ear, others say they were thought to crawl in and eat your brain — yuck. But different languages have similar translations.

In French, they are called perce-oreille or ear piercer. In German, they're known as ohrwurm — AKA ear worm. And in Russian, ukhovertka — ear turner.

2. They prefer rotting plants over your ears

Bugs can crawl into a human ear, this is true, but the earwig would rather eat your plants than your temporal lobe.

However, the insect isn't strictly vegetarian. They will also munch on smaller bugs to satisfy their appetite. The much larger human brain is safe.

3. They will pinch

While earwigs are not venomous and a bite is rare, the pincers near the end of their bodies aren't just anti-predator trickery.

According to researchers, a pinch is a defence mechanism. The earwig won't chase after you, but if you are itching to pick one up with your hands — for any reason — maybe just leave it alone.

Or put on gloves.

If you've found yourself with an exorbitant amount of the bugs, the government of Canada website recommends trapping them with fish oil. (InsectWorld/Shutterstock)

4. Warmer weather means more of them

Similar to Canadian snowbirds who vacation in Arizona or Florida during the winter, earwigs can survive the cold but strongly prefer the warmth. So do their young.

On P.E.I., earwigs emerge as adults in early July. So warm weather in June means a higher survival rate for the eggs and the young.

5. Their wings are sort of amazing

The earwig rarely flies — take a breath. But the way the creature's wings work is a phenomenon that has intrigued scientists around the world.

Without any muscle activation, the wings can grow up to 10 times their size and fold back perfectly. That is something not possible to mimic with traditional origami. Purdue University tried.

6. Earwigs love fish oil

If you've found yourself with an exorbitant amount of the bugs, the government of Canada website recommends trapping them with fish oil, along with several other suggestions.

Grab a sardine can, pour in some of the oil and fill the rest up with dirt. They should crawl right in.

7. They can help the environment

Since earwigs feed on decaying material, they help dispose of rotting plants.

What's more, the bugs will also help keep your garden clear of slug eggs, aphids and other pests.

More from CBC P.E.I.