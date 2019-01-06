2nd man charged in tattoo shop altercation

Charlottetown Police have charged a second person in connection to an altercation at a tattoo shop that left a man badly injured.

On Dec. 23, police were called to a disturbance at Extreme Ink on Kensington Road in Charlottetown. The tattoo shop's owner, Donald (Artie) Gautreau, was injured after police say he was pinned against the building by an SUV.

He was airlifted to a Halifax hospital where he underwent a partial leg amputation.

A 26-year-old man, who police say was driving the vehicle, was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

On Friday, Charlottetown Police's major crime unit charged a 20-year-old Charlottetown man with assault with a weapon, according to a news release.

Both men are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Charlottetown on Jan. 31.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

