Fire at tattoo studio started with electrical cord, inspector says

The fire at Extreme Ink Tattoo Studio in Charlottetown April 1 was electrical, officials say.

Fire Inspector Winston Bryan said it was caused by the overheating of an electrical extension cord located within the business, which is in a strip mall at 75 Kensington Rd.

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof of the business to let the smoke escape, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

Other businesses in the strip mall were not damaged by the fire, but did have to deal with some smoke.

More from CBC P.E.I.