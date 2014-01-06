Frostbite risk rated very high for Friday night

Prince Edward Islanders are making preparations for what is expected to be a very, very cold night.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning, saying Islanders should be aware that frostbite is possible within minutes on exposed skin.

If you need to find a place to get warm, call the shelter line at 1-833-220-4722

"Frostbite is a real thing that could happen as early as this afternoon with those rapidly falling temperatures that we expect," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Overnight snowfall Thursday has also created some slippery road conditions Friday morning.

Organizations across the province are setting up warming centres for Islanders who run into trouble during the cold snap. You can find details of where those centres are here.

Strong winds will also have an impact on travel over Confederation Bridge this weekend.

Confederation Bridge is warning restrictions on high-sided vehicles could be put in place as early as 9 a.m. Friday, and could continue until 5 a.m. Sunday. These extended restrictions could affect supplies in some stores on the Island.

Dangerous cold continuing into Saturday

For a February morning the day started with relatively mild temperatures, just below freezing with wind out of the southwest, and that won't change much through most of the morning.

But the wind will shift to out of the northwest around noon, and that will bring change quickly.

By 5 p.m. the temperature is expected to fall to -15 C. With the wind blowing at 40 km/h and gusts to 60 the windchill will be close to -30.

The temperature will continue to fall overnight, with a low of -25 C. Wind chill included the temperature could feel like -41 C, which rates as a very high risk for frostbite. With a wind chill of -40 C, you can get frostbite on exposed flesh in as little as five minutes.

Wind chill values are expected to reach -35 to -40 or lower, for a large portion of the Maritimes on Friday night and Saturday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC )

The last time Charlottetown Airport recorded wind chills below -40 C was Jan. 16, 2004.

"We could see some record-breaking wind chill temperatures," said Simpkin.

On Jan. 18, 1982, the overnight low fell to -30.5 C, with a windchill in the range of -50.

The weather will improve only slightly Saturday. With a high of just -16 C forecast it will be a good day to stay inside.