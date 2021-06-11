Extra vaccines could mean changes for P.E.I.'s reopening plan, premier says

The Prince Edward Island government announced Friday the Island will receive an additional 29,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine before the end of June.

Premier Dennis King said the extra doses, arriving in two shipments before the end of the month, were promised after he lobbied Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week.

"Last week I spoke with Prime Minister Trudeau asking for additional vaccine and the importance of getting Islanders vaccinated so we can safely start to ease public health measures," King said in the written release.

King said the extra doses mean Islanders may be vaccinated sooner than the province anticipated when it set out its reopening plan at the end of May — so that plan could change.

"We said from the beginning that we would reassess our reopening plan if factors changed. With these additional vaccines we will review our Moving Forward plan and share further details with Islanders next week."

'Book an appointment'

"Our Moving Forward reopening plan is hinged on vaccination rates in our province and the level of disease in Atlantic Canada and across the country — with the additional supply being received in the coming weeks I am encouraging all Islanders to book an appointment to get vaccinated," said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Islanders 12 and older are eligible to book first doses at provincial immunization clinics, and those 18 and older can book their first dose at participating P.E.I. pharmacies.

The Island currently has four active cases of COVID-19, and has had 206 positive cases.

