Extinction Rebellion ringing the bells for climate change in Charlottetown
'We are willing to sacrifice our freedom'
A new global grassroots movement made its first appearance in Charlottetown Thursday morning.
Extinction Rebellion launched in the U.K. last fall, demanding that the government tell the truth about climate change and develop policies leading to net zero carbon emissions by 2025.
An offshoot of the group, which has now become international, held a protest in the downtown on Great George Street Thursday. Organizer David Woodbury said Extinction Rebellion protests are non-violent, but can include civil disobedience.
"The idea is that we are so concerned about our lives, our children's lives, and the lives of our grandchildren, that we are willing to sacrifice our freedom if that's what it takes to get the governments and corporations moving into a green future so that we can continue to live on this planet," said Woodbury.
About 10 people attended the Charlottetown protest, ringing bells, clanging pots, and carrying signs. One woman did block traffic on Great George Street for a time. Police intervened to keep traffic moving.
With files from Sarah MacMIllan
