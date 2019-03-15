Climate change protesters march through Charlottetown
P.E.I. 'among the most vulnerable places in the world,' says protester
A group of people marched through Charlottetown Friday afternoon in a protest to call for action on climate change.
"It's really inspiring to see you all. We are a small island — very small — and getting smaller all the time," said protester David Woodbury, referencing P.E.I.'s eroding coastline.
"We are among the most vulnerable places in the world … we are going to suffer from climate change much more."
Woodbury said the protest was partly organized by Extinction Rebellion, a grassroots movement that launched in the U.K. last fall, and has had a presence on P.E.I. this winter.
The group's demands include that government tell the truth about climate change and develop policies leading to net zero carbon emissions by 2025.
Woodbury encouraged people to use their voice at the polls.
"We can make a difference," he said, adding he was especially moved to see young people among the group.
"Tell your friends, if we can get a real movement of young people, you are the ones who will change the world the quickest," he said. "Us old people, we can do our best to help you out."
More P.E.I. news
With files from Ken Linton
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.