Golf course, restaurant identified as potential new COVID-19 exposure sites

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office has identified potential COVID-19 exposure sites after receiving notice of a person who travelled to the Island prior to testing positive.

Out of an "abundance of caution," the CPHO has identified the following potential exposure sites on Prince Edward Island:

David's Restaurant at Rodd Crowbush Golf and Beach Resort: Friday, July 23, 7-9 p.m.

Clubhouse on the Links at Rodd Crowbush Golf and Beach Resort: Saturday, July 24, 8:30-9:15 a.m., 2-3 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, 9-10 a.m.

Merchantman Fresh Seafood and Oyster Bar: Sunday, July 25, 6–8 p.m.

The individual is from Atlantic Canada and recently tested positive in their home jurisdiction, according to a news release.

The person was on P.E.I. in the days prior to testing positive and may have been infectious while in P.E.I. When the person entered P.E.I. they did not have any symptoms of COVID-19 and had a PEI Pass.

All close contacts on P.E.I. have been contacted, are fully vaccinated, and have tested negative.

"For those who are partially vaccinated, or not vaccinated, out of an abundance of caution those Islanders at the potential exposure sites during the specific times should get tested," Dr. Heather Morrison said in the release.

Testing clinics open

Anyone at the potential exposure sites at the specified times who are fully vaccinated — 14 days after receiving the second dose of an approved vaccine — should closely monitor for symptoms and if they become symptomatic, immediately get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate until the results come back, Morrison said.

On Sunday, the Park Street testing clinic in Charlottetown and the Dickie Road testing site in Borden will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

P.E.I. has had 208 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.

More from CBC P.E.I.