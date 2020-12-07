Health PEI expands COVID-19 testing, adds Stratford site as demand soars

Health PEI is increasing testing capacity in response to the latest seven-person outbreak of COVID-19, and a weekend message urging all people in the Charlottetown area aged between 20 and 29 to get tested.

Health PEI is opening a testing clinic in Stratford on Monday as well as extending hours for testing in Charlottetown, Montague and Summerside.

Stratford testing will be done at Stratford Town Hall. The clinic will open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. tonight.

Montague's testing clinic, located at the Montague Legion, will be open until 4 p.m.

Summerside'stesting clinic at Slemon Park will be open until 6 p.m.

O'Leary's testing clinic at the O'Leary Health Centre will open early at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Charlottetown's testing clinic at Park Street will be open this week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

"We expect there will be a significant increase in testing this week, especially larger groups of contacts and people aged 20-29 in the Greater Charlottetown area," said Marion Dowling, Health PEI's chief of nursing.

Currently we are shutting down Park St (excluding it's residents) and diverting those to be tested into the south parking lot of the Charlottetown Civic Centre. From there you will be instructed where to enter the testing site.<br>Dispatcher Jeff —@ChtownPolice

Anyone in the Charlottetown area between the ages of 20 and 29 who has symptoms has been advised to get tested immediately and self-isolate until results are received.

However, for those in the 20-29 age group in this area who do not have symptoms, testing can be completed over the next several days, the release said.

Traffic was lined up near Park Street early Monday morning. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Due to the number of people lined up to be tested Monday morning on Park Street, Charlottetown police began diverting traffic to the south parking lot of the Eastlink Centre.

Park Street has been shut down to everyone except residents.

No surprise there are long, long lines at the Park St. testing site this morning, with 20-29 year olds like myself flooding in to get tested. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> <a href="https://t.co/DPjTh3IH2i">pic.twitter.com/DPjTh3IH2i</a> —@NicoleatCBC

People can also book scheduled appointments online. Those tested can expect results back in 24-72 hours, negative results can be viewed online — but those who test positive will be called directly, the release said.

Increased visitation restrictions at LTC

Also, increased visitation restrictions are also in place at Health PEI hospitals and long-term care facilities due to the new cases of COVID-19.

No visitation will be allowed at any Health PEI facilities starting Monday morning, but exceptions will be made for compassionate circumstances, such as when a patient is nearing the end of life.

More from CBC P.E.I.