'What I would tell my rapist': Charlottetown photo exhibit tells stories of survival

WARNING: This story has content about sexual assault. Help line information appears at the bottom.

The P.E.I. Rape and Sexual Assault Centre is planning a powerful exhibit to tell the stories of survivors of sexual violence.

"What I Would Tell My Rapist" is a photo exhibit that shares the statements and messages of 15 survivors, as painted on the bodies of five survivors and community activists.

Candace Hagen, sexual violence prevention educator and co-ordinator at the centre, helped organize the show. Still, she says she wasn't prepared for the rawness, vulnerability and power she felt upon seeing it.

"They're photographed in just exquisite, vulnerable positions that were of course decided between model and photographer consensually," Hagen said in a recent interview. "It's mind-blowing."

The exhibit was timed to coincide with Sexual Assault and Awareness Week and is set to run at the Hilda Woolnough Gallery at The Guild in Charlottetown from Sept. 17 to Oct. 7. Hagen said a content warning will be posted as people enter the space.

Done in partnership with a local boudoir photographer, "What I Would Tell My Rapist" is designed to show there are various ways of healing, beyond traditional therapy, said Hagen.

Kelly Peck, the P.E.I. Rape and Sexual Assault Centre's executive director, said she got emotional seeing the exhibit for the first time.

"I was blown away," she said. "I had no words. And I think anyone who comes in to see the exhibit will feel very similarly.

"It is really, truly a combination of healing, power, empowerment and art all mixed into one."

Peck hopes it can be another means of healing for survivors of sexual violence.

The centre offers support and services to survivors of all genders from the ages of 12 and older, said Peck. Last year it served 270 clients, more than 230 of whom participated in one-on-one therapy.

On average, the centre receives 10 to 12 new client referrals each month, Peck said.

Exploring consent and 'those awkward conversations'

Sept. 17-23 is the third annual Sexual Assault Awareness Week. But this year, the centre took a more "radical approach" in planning it, said Hagen, by focusing on empowering through art, education and community engagement.

The week's goal is to empower and remove "cones of shame and silence that exist within survivors of sexual assault and violence," she said.

Events are planned for each day, including a workshop titled "Hooking Up on Campus." It will explore consent and how to "have those awkward conversations," said Hagen.

A sexual health educator from a sex shop in Halifax will lead the workshop and discuss "how to talk about pleasure and boundaries in a way that feels safe and comfortable," Hagen said. "We really want to remove those barriers."

Other workshops include "Sex, Disability & Chronic Pain" and "BDSM 101: Intro to Kink." There is also a live Q&A planned on relationships and hooking up.

The week wraps up on Sept. 23 with "Feminist Happy Hour," featuring P.E.I. musicians Alicia Toner and KINLEY.

A full schedule of the week's events is available on the Prince Edward Island Rape and Sexual Assault Centre's website.

