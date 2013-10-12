Island RCMP nab 4th driver in 2 weeks for excessive speeding

RCMP on P.E.I. charged another driver for excessive speeding Wednesday.

Prince District RCMP say the person was caught driving 161 km/h in a 90 km/h zone in Rosebank, P.E.I. This is the fourth excessive speeding incident released by P.E.I.'s RCMP in the last nine days.

"In the summer months we see a real increase in these types of offences and right now with restrictions starting to lift a little bit I think people have been stuck inside a lot," said Sgt. Neil Logan with the Prince District RCMP.

"They're out driving around and so the increase is probably just due to increased activity on the Island right now."

The driver of the vehicle in Rosebank was charged for speeding in excess of 60 km/h. The vehicle was also towed and will be impounded for 24 hours.

Police did not release any personal information about the driver or the type of vehicle involved.

Last week, three other Islanders were fined for excessive speeding, including a man driving 190 km/h on the Cornwall bypass and two 17-year-olds going more than 180 km/h in separate incidents in Souris , P.E.I., and Vernon River , P.E.I.

Logan said speeding and driving safety have been identified as a priority by the RCMP in Prince County after consultations with the community.

"The goal is to not see anybody speeding," he said.

"We're hoping that, you know, they see this and they realize, you know, it's dangerous and they'll watch out for the speed limit and hopefully we won't see any more incidents like this one."

The driver in Vernon River was charged with dangerous driving after a video of the incident — in which they attempted to pass several cars and narrowly avoided a collision — was sent to the RCMP.

More from CBC P.E.I.