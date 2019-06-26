Opposition bill on evictions passes second reading

A Green Party bill to amend the Rental of Residential Property Act to allow tenants more time to appeal certain evictions passed second reading in the legislature Tuesday night.

The amendment would change the amount of time tenants have to appeal evictions that are the result of renovations.

"It doesn't change the timeframe of an eviction notice, but it gives people more time to file an appeal," said Green MLA Hannah Bell, who introduced the bill.

"It just takes a little while to get stuff together when you're doing that. The process is challenging. You have to go to IRAC. You need a ton of paperwork. And it just gives people that little bit more window to actually get a formal appeal filed."

Currently tenants have 10 days to file an appeal. The amendment would make that 20 days.

The bill still has to pass third reading before moving on for royal assent.

Bell said the Green Party would like to see other amendments to the Rental of Residential Property Act, but felt this was one that could be done quickly.

