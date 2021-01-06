Tenant fights eviction from seaside cottage

Christine MacDougall began renting a cottage in late October in Cape Traverse, P.E.I., and her plan was to stay for about eight months, but after her landlord died in December she was given an eviction notice.

Initially she was given nine days to leave. A subsequent notice gave her a month. The notice of termination says "the premises are not winterized and are not suitable for habitation in the winter months."

MacDougall said she was shocked to get the eviction and notes there are heaters in every room and that it's comfortable inside.

"It's devastating, I really don't know where we're going to go," she said.

Christine MacDougall worries it will be hard to find another pet friendly place which will accept her German shepherd. (Laura Meader/CBC )

MacDougall lives there with her teenage son and her German shepherd dog. She said it's a calm and peaceful place to be during these pandemic times.

"It's warm, it's cosy, it's well taken care of," she said. "I was under the assumption we would be here until June."

She said the situation has been very stressful.

MacDougall said the cottage is warm and cosy and when she rented it she had hoped to stay all winter. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Challenging eviction

MacDougall has filed papers with the Island Regulatory Appeals Commission to set aside the notice of termination.

Under the Residential Property Act, in the case of a monthly rental, owners are required to give two months' notice.

MacDougall hopes she will at least be given a two-month extension but she said there are not a lot of rental options in her price range.

She said she is a single mother on employment insurance, so her budget is limited.

"I hope the family would at least honour this until the winter is over," she said.

Estate says not suitable

The cottage now belongs to the estate of Eric Johnston. A family member with the estate told CBC News the cottage is not properly winterized and that the family has already dealt with freezing pipes in other cottages nearby.

The family member said they're also concerned that the cottage isn't on a public road. The family member said they want to be fair in this situation.

MacDougall has a hearing at IRAC on Jan. 19.

