I survive the last few weeks of winter on P.E.I. by eating my way to spring

I love P.E.I., but I would be lying if I said I don't struggle this time of year, with spring so close yet so far away.

When the wind still hurts my face and I would gladly spend a large sum of money for the sun to be out just one hour longer, it's harder than usual to find joy in living here.

But I've finally figured out how to survive these final gruelling months (weeks?) without pulling out my hair. And for me, that means eating really delicious food.

To those of you who enjoy winter, I salute you. For the rest of us, these are some of the places and faces that get me past the dredges of winter to the glory that is an Island spring.

Harmony House

Harmony House in Hunter River is run by two of the sweetest people I have met on the Island, Nicole Bellamy and Mike Ross.

From the trivia nights to Live Lounge Fridays, which are pay-what-you-can shows, this spot is perfect for dinner and a show.

The cozy atmosphere is exactly what I need when it's –17 C and blustery outside. The menu is ever-changing, perfect for folks looking to have a hearty meal while enjoying some music with a loved one or playing a round of trivia with friends.

It is a spectacular place to spend an evening.

Datcha

If you haven't been to Datcha — located in Founder's Food Hall in Charlottetown — you are truly missing out.

Valéry Ladrezeau makes signature street food from Guadeloupe in the form of divine bokit sandwiches and Caribbean bowls that will make your taste buds think it's 23 C and sunny.

And his dishes are an awesome bang for your buck in today's market! If I only have $20 (or less) to spend on lunch, there's no question where I'll spend it.

Haru K-BBQ

Haru K-BBQ , in the heart of Charlottetown, truly is an amazing place to dine.

I love going on dreary evenings to order fried chicken with friends. Add a few sides of kimchi and some soju to the mix, and you'll forget all about the cold outside.

The staff there treat you like family — it always feels like I'm visiting a friend or relative's house for supper. A must-try if you are looking for authentic Korean.

T's Jamaican Flavours

T's Jamaican Flavours , the newly opened restaurant in Royalty Crossing, is magical.

From traditional jerk chicken to weekend specials, this place has it all.

I urge anyone interested in trying something new to check out the delicious goat curry (my wife's favourite) or branch out and go for the jerk pork. I love the oxtails, but make sure to ask for extra gravy — you can thank me later.

T's is a great time and I can see them easily becoming an Island staple.

Island Stone Pub

Island Stone Pub is one of my favourite things about Kensington.

P.E.I. summer, for me, is filled with seafood and delicious burgers from the Thirsty Chef food truck in Belfast. But when the winter hits, I've been pretty disappointed with my burger options.

But then I discovered the Stone Island Pub. I am in love with these delicious burgers, but everything on the menu is worth a try — I have yet to find anything I don't like.

If you've never been, it's the perfect excuse to get out of town and go for a drive. And if you just haven't been recently, trust me when I say you need to go and rediscover why the Stone Island Pub is a Kensington institution.

Happy munching!

This isn't a comprehensive list of Island-wide treasures, just a few places where I enjoy having a meal in on a snowy afternoon or evening. I hope they might make these final days of winter a little easier for you to bear just like they do for me.

And if you have recommendations, I'd love to hear about the hidden gems where you pass the time until spring.

In the meantime, happy munching!

