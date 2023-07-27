Are you vegan, a meat lover or going gluten-free? You can find it all on P.E.I.

This column is written by Evelyn Bradley, a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant based in Charlottetown, P.E.I. For more information about CBC P.E.I.'s commissioned pieces, please see the FAQ.

Tourist season is underway on P.E.I., which means my household has become a revolving door of visitors. As family and friends, roadtrippers and cruise-goers alike descend, I've realized the very thing I enjoy the most — showing people the magic of P.E.I. through food — has become my biggest challenge.

So I came up with a cheat sheet to help take away some of the guesswork for visitors looking to experience the Island's food scene while respecting dietary restrictions — no easy feat, as any vegan or gluten-free diner can attest.

So buckle up, buttercups. Here are a few of my favourite spots on the Island with lots of options for all kinds of diets.

Gallants & Co. Island Food To Go

Vegetarian-friendly with great options for meat lovers, too.

For a place that's vegetarian and vegan friendly but also has fantastic choices for the meat lovers in your group, look no further than Gallants & Co. Island Food To Go, on Superior Crescent in Charlottetown.

This is probably the restaurant my wife and I frequent the most in P.E.I. It's a consistent, friendly place to dine with amazing food. Regardless of the time of day, you will find something that blows your mind with the variety of their menu and the freshness of the ingredients.

Gallants & Co. Island Food To Go has everything! (Submitted)

I have never had a meal there I didn't love, and the grab-and-go options make it perfect for folks looking to gather a few treats on the way to the beach, too.

From the staff to the cozy dining room space and the open kitchen, the format and flow of this place will have you smiling year-round.

Check out their website here .

Farmacy + Fermentary

Gluten-free for veggie lovers.

For the record, I'm a big fan of gluten. Very rarely is there a moment where I voluntarily eat gluten-free, let alone vegan.

However, Farmacy + Fermentary (located on Charlottetown's Great George Street) is one of my go-to lunch or late afternoon spots. I can't help but be fully invested in everything on their menu.

You can find me there every other week, and I'm always impressed by the sheer number of options. From delicious hot breakfast to filling mains at lunchtime to the dips and groceries in the refrigerated section, this place will make you forget that dietary restrictions and eating out can often mean food lacking in flavour or texture.

Yes, the hot sauce at Farmacy + Fermentary in Charlottetown is that good. (Submitted)

The entire menu is designed to give you a full culinary experience while respecting your body's needs and limitations.

If you like spice, the hot sauce they make is definitely for you!

Check out their website here to see their menu and shop online.

Pappy's BBQ Joint

Gluten-free for meat lovers and vegetarians.

If you're anything like me, you will have at least one visitor between now and the end of fall who is basically a carnivore and another who is completely meat-free. That's where Pappy's BBQ Joint in Belfast comes in.

The scenic drive will give your guests a good feel for the landscape of P.E.I., and the food is totally worth the trip. From the sliced brisket to the smoked tofu, you will find something for everyone.

Pappy’s BBQ in Belfast even has smoked tofu for your vegetarian friends. (Submitted)

I grew up in the Southern United States and I have big opinions when it comes to not only barbecue, but especially barbecue sauce. This place offers the best selection of regionally specific sauces on the Island. I can't even begin to explain how delicious and unique they all are — you'll have to experience it for yourself. The sweet and tangy Caroline Gold is my personal favourite, but I encourage you to try them all. You won't be disappointed!

And if you aren't sold on the drive to Belfast, just pop over to the Charlottetown Farmer's Market on Saturdays to get yourself a pulled pork sandwich and snag some sauce.

Check them out on social media here for daily desserts and menu updates.

What's your go-to spot?

This is by no means a comprehensive list, so feel free to add your favourites in the comments! I am always looking to find new gems on the Island.

In the meantime, happy munching!

