Future of Evangeline School being discussed

Residents in P.E.I.'s largest Francophone region are being urged to attend an public meeting Monday night to discuss options for either a new or renovated school, community centre and daycare in the community.

The Evangeline School was built in Wellington in 1960 and has never seen any major renovations said Janine Gallant, a school board trustee and president of the committee working on the plan.

"Tonight is the family activity, where we're inviting the families to come have supper," said Gallant. "It's to explain the project in more detail and very concretely, what are the needs of the school, the community centre and also of the early years centre."

"It's to see if there is buy-in and to encourage the families to get engaged and let their opinions and their needs be heard."

Roof has been leaking

The school urgently needs repairs, Gallant said.

The school's gymnasium is too small to hold tournaments at the high school level. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"The roof has been leaking for years," she said. "Every time it rains we're walking around with pails trying to catch the water." Classrooms are often too hot or too cold, she added.

Gallant is especially excited with plans to incorporate the community, as many of the Island's French schools now do.

"To encourage the community to keep developing, to keep that French cultural identity well and alive," Gallant said.

'Up to the province'

For the first time, P.E.I.'s French-language school board, the Commission scolaire de langue franç​aise, has made the Evangeline project a priority, Gallant said.

There's no sound proofing in the music room at the school. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"Now it is really up to the province to decide, when they announce the capital budget in the next month or two, if they're going to go ahead and support the Evangeline region." The school board is urging residents to lobby local politicians.

The board could either renovate the existing school or build an entirely new school, Gallant said — they need the province to weigh in and help them evaluate the best option.

Monday night's meeting is at the school at 5:30 p.m.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Steve Bruce