Evangeline seniors get knitting to help children in need this winter

Elderly Islanders with a passion for knitting may have an opportunity to put their hands to work for a good cause.

The Acadian and Francophone Chamber of Commerce of P.E.I. is asking seniors in the Evangeline and surrounding areas to submit their hand-knit socks, mittens, toques and other knitted crafts as part of an initiative.

The items will be donated to the Summerside Salvation Army, which will distribute them to children ahead of Christmastime.

"We know a lot of seniors who knit, so why not give them an opportunity to knit?" said Raymond Arsenault, activities co-ordinator at the Chamber.

When the project first ran last year, the Chamber was able to present 39 knitted items, including a teddy bear. (Submitted by Raymond Arsenault)

Participants enter draw to win prizes

Arsenault said the initiative is centred on the Le Chez-Nous community care centre and Le Bel âge complex.

The crafts will be displayed at the Wellington Co-op before being donated. Participants will also entered in a draw for a chance to receive $100 in prizes.

"[Last year], the Salvation Army was so glad to receive them," Arsenault said. "They have so many kids, so many families who are in need — last few years in particular ...

Some seniors showing the prizes they won last year. (Submitted by Raymond Arsenault)

"Most of the seniors are on limited income. They don't have a whole lot of money, but they can contribute a little bit of their time to make woollen items."

The deadline to submit items is Oct. 16.