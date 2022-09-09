Condemning racism not enough, say Évangéline mayors

P.E.I.'s Évangéline region needs to do all it can to welcome newcomers, say the two mayors representing the area, following an alleged assault on two immigrants over the weekend.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, following a dance held by the Agricultural Exhibition and Acadian Festival in Abram-Village, two immigrants reported being attacked in what has been described as a racially-motivated incident. On Wednesday two men were arrested, and assault and mischief charges are expected.

In a joint statement Friday morning, Abram-Village Mayor Roger Gallant and Wellington Mayor Alcide Bernard expressed regret that the incident involved newcomers, and denounced what they described as offensive behaviours.

"We condemn racism in all its forms, but a simple condemnation does little to alleviate the concerns," the statement said.

"This sad event shows us that we have a long way to go to overcome this challenge."

They said they recognize the importance of supporting newcomers and integrating them into the community, and that the people of the Évangéline region need to welcome newcomers with the usual warm hospitality.

The mayors said they contacted the victims on Saturday morning to offer what support they could, and that they are looking forward to the results of the RCMP investigation.