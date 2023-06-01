Evangeline same-day health clinic reopening

Evangeline Health Centre, in Wellington, P.E.I., will resume its same-day weekly clinics next Wednesday.

The service was shut down from March to May due to a lack of staff.

The clinic is currently scheduled to resume starting Wednesday, June 7, and will continue for at least the following two Wednesdays. Openings beyond those dates are still to be confirmed.

The clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Appointments can be booked through Skip the Waiting Room.

The clinic had been seeing 12 to 16 patients a week, says Health P.E.I.

