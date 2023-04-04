Health P.E.I. announces temporary changes at Evangeline same-day clinic, Montague ER

Health P.E.I. announced restrictions at two medical facilities on Tuesday afternoon, citing a lack of staff as the reasons.

The same-day clinic at the Evangeline Health Centre in Wellington, P.E.I. will be closed for the rest of April due to a lack of staff, the agency said.

A registered nurse will continue to provide care at the centre to those who have booked appointments.

In Montague, the Kings County Memorial Hospital emergency room is shutting at 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday "due to capacity issues caused from a COVID-19 outbreak within the Inpatient Unit," Health P.E.I. said.

A different news release said the agency "is continuing to collaborate with system partners to provide sustainable services at the Evangeline Health Centre and will provide an update as this effort progresses."

People with emergency medical needs are being advised to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38C (100.4F) or higher.

Anyone with health concerns or in need of immediate health information can call 811 to speak to a registered nurse for advice on the best course of action, the news release said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Health P.E.I. had issued a separate release saying patients at Prince County Hospital in Summerside won't have access to anesthesia services from April 5-11.

A lack of specialists was cited for that situation.