P.E.I.'s Evangeline region earns funding to attract French immigrants

The Evangeline region of P.E.I. has been named one of 14 welcoming communities in Canada by the federal government.

The designation comes with federal money to help French-speaking newcomers feel welcome and a part of the Francophone minority community, as well as identify and support services for them.

"What there are in terms of jobs and housing, economic opportunities for businesses, and so on," said Angie Cormier, the director of the French co-operative responsible for immigration and settlement services on Prince Edward Island.

"Then we do consultative pieces and research pieces with the community members in the area to see again, how they see this happening, what role they want to play."

The communities chosen had to already have French-speaking immigrants, have services available in French, be willing to attract and retain French-speaking newcomers, and be geographically isolated.

Federal officials say the Evangeline region is expected to receive about $630,000 over three years.

Ottawa is spending a total of $12.6 million over three years for the initiative in the 14 communities, which are all outside of Quebec.

More P.E.I. news