Evangeline area sees increased need for food donations

A food drive is taking place in the Evangeline region of P.E.I. starting next week and running until Oct. 24.
People can drop off non-perishable food items to the Wellington Co-op or at the Evangeline Credit Union during business hours. The items collected will go to the Summerside Salvation Army and the Tyne Valley Caring Cupboard.
Angèle Arsenault, manager of the Wellington Co-op, said the need for food donations is growing.
"Every year the demand is higher. People know nowadays, you know, it's really hard and they know a lot of families even if both of them work, it's hard."
Everyone who gives a food donation will get a ballot for a $100 gift card from the co-op.
Students at École Évangéline are also taking part in a food collection contest.
The class that gathers the greatest volume of food will win a $100 prize.
With files from Angela Walker
