RCMP investigating after tires damaged on 2 mayors' cars

RCMP are investigating after tires were damaged on vehicles belonging to mayors of two communities in the Evangeline region of P.E.I.

Police say the mayor of Abrams-Village had the two front tires on his truck flattened, and the mayor of Wellington had a tire on the driver's side of his car punctured.

Both incidents were reported on April 28.

There is ongoing debate about forming one municipality in the area made up of Wellington, Abrams-Village and surrounding communities.

More than a hundred people attended a recent meeting on the idea.

Police say they have no evidence to support any connection with the amalgamation dispute.

More P.E.I. news