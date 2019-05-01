Amalgamation not good for unincorporated areas, say some in Evangeline region

As discussions continue around the idea of amalgamation in the Evangeline region on P.E.I., some residents of unincorporated areas are voicing concerns about what it could mean for them.

A committee made up of representatives from Abrams Village, Wellington, the local school board and the community has been exploring the idea of creating one new municipality — made up of the two existing municipalities, and surrounding areas. The new municipality would have a population of about 2,200 people.

But a group of rural residents don't see the value of amalgamation for them.

"We're not going to get anything up in our way. There's not street lights, there's no sewer, there's no sidewalks. And we choose that life, we don't want that. We live the country life," said John Gallant, who has formed a committee of local residents who are voicing their concerns.

John Gallant says he doesn't see how amalgamation would benefit people in the unincorporated areas in the Evangeline region. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Bylaw worries

Darlene Sanford is a beef producer in Mont Carmel, one of the unincorporated areas in the region. She worries that if the area incorporates, there could be bylaws introduced in years to come that would impact her and other farmers.

For example, she noted some communities have noise bylaws.

Darlene Sanford worries a municipal council could enact bylaws that would impact her farm. She also worries about tax rates if amalgamation goes ahead. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"Would we end up with the same type of bylaw out here where I can't drive my tractor before 11 o'clock? I get half a day's work done before 11 o'clock in the summertime," Sanford said.

Sanford says she attended a public meeting in April, but felt she "didn't get enough answers."

Concerns about tax rates

Gallant and Sanford say another big concern for them, and many others they've spoken with is the impact on their tax rates.

If we're going to make some noise, now's the time to make it. — Darlene Sanford

Residents in the unincorporated areas currently pay a flat rate fire service fee of $109 per residence, with rates of $159 to $240 for commercial properties and farms.

A draft plan presented at a public meeting in April indicates that those residents would pay a new municipal tax rate instead. The rates would be phased in over a number of years, and some residents would pay more, depending on their property value. Sanford says she has heard concerns from different people.

"Seniors on fixed incomes who have no idea how they would pay for this increase in property taxes. People who are worried that they would end up losing their homes if they can't pay their taxes."

Time to 'make some noise'

CBC contacted the committee that is exploring amalgamation, but no one was available for an interview.

The committee has worked with a consulting firm to look into amalgamation options and hopes to submit a proposal to the province in the coming months. A draft report notes having one, larger municipality would mean a stronger voice and improved municipal services.

The proposed municipality would encompass Wellington, Abrams Village and surrounding unincorporated areas. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Sanford says she understands the value of a shared voice, but still isn't convinced there's enough value in amalgamation for rural residents.

Sanford, Gallant and others are doing what they can to make their concerns known now. They hope their concerns will be heard before the committee submits a proposal to the province.

"If we're going to make some noise, now's the time to make it," Sanford said.

More P.E.I. news