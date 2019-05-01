Amalgamation of Evangeline area put on hold

A committee set up to explore amalgamation in the Evangeline area has decided to put the idea on hold.

The group was looking at forming one municipality encompassing Wellington, Abrams-Village and surrounding unincorporated communities.

But in a news release Friday afternoon, the group said there were a lot of concerns from residents and the issue was dividing the community, so it is ending its work for now.

The committee said it recognizes there are some hurdles that require direction from the provincial government, such as land management and the proposed taxation model.

