Evangeline region exploring amalgamation

A public information session is being held next week to further the idea of amalgamating several communities in the Evangeline area of P.E.I.

Talks about the idea began a couple of years ago between the councils in Wellington and Abram-Village.

Since then, there have been public consultations and a growth management study has been completed.

The session on Tuesday at the Evangeline school will release the results of the study, including a map of the areas being considered and information about a possible tax rate and services.

Taxes are main concern

Alcide Bernard, mayor of Wellington, said he thinks amalgamation is a good idea, but some people have raised questions.

"The main concern is always around taxes. Will our taxes increase? And if there are taxes, what do I get as a benefit to my taxes?"

Bernard said the amalgamated area would be from the bordering line of Harmony/Ellerslie, which is now Central Prince Municipality, and the St. Nicholas incorporated municipality. It would encompass the Evangeline number five school district, and areas such as Wellington Centre, Goodwin's Corner, Days Corner and Abram-Village.

French, English represented

Bernard said according to the government census, 65 per cent of the people in the area speak French and English, and services would be offered in both official languages.

"I think that everybody will feel certainly at ease or welcome under this new municipality if it ever sees the day."

A follow-up session will be held in March, Bernard said. If there is enough interest to proceed with amalgamation, an application will be made to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Bernard, who was appointed mayor of Wellington after nobody stepped forward to run in the municipal election, said he would not be interested in becoming mayor of the new municipality.

"I didn't want to be the mayor of Wellington," he said with a laugh.

