P.E.I. business operator returns to Canada on 2nd evacuation flight from Wuhan

A woman who operates a seasonal business on P.E.I. with her husband is back on Canadian soil after finally being allowed to leave China.

Daniela Luo and her nine-year-old daughter, Dominica Gisborne, were among 185 passengers on a second evacuation flight from Wuhan, China — the area where the coronavirus outbreak began.

There are about 44,653 cases of coronavirus in China as of Wednesday and the number of deaths in mainland China attributed to the illness has surpassed 1,000.

Luo and her daughter are currently being quarantined at a military base in Ontario. Luo's husband, Monte Gisborne, is waiting for the pair to arrive at their new home in Coquitlam, B.C. — Luo only spent a few days there before heading to China.

"We are very happy to come back to Canada," she said.

I feel I can't leave them to stay in Wuhan by themselves. — Daniela Luo

Luo said everyone on the flight appeared to be healthy and she is thankful the Canadian government helped get them back to the country.

"Here is perfect, everything is great," Luo said from the military base over Skype.

'I can't leave them to stay'

Luo said she got an email Feb. 9, which had her on the list for the second evacuation flight leaving Wuhan Feb. 12.

When she made it to the airport, Luo and her daughter had to go through a lot of checks, she said.

"Your health and check your temperature, check all your information and make sure everything is OK — is healthy, so people can go to the flight."

When she was on the flight Luo said she "felt happy" because she could come back to Canada, but she was worried about leaving her parents behind.

Monte Gisborne asked the Canadian government to help bring his wife and daughter back to B.C. He kept in contact with her through video chat. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

"I feel I can't leave them to stay in Wuhan by themselves," Luo said.

She thought about staying with her parents, but decided she and her daughter should come back to Canada.

"They pushed me, they said 'You must [go] back to Canada,'" Luo said.

She said it has been difficult dealing with quarantines and coming back to Canada.

But Luo said she has received a lot of emails from people on P.E.I. and in Canada offering support.

Luo and her husband plan to come back to P.E.I. in the summer to run their business doing Chinese junk boat tours, she said.

