'Spays, neuters, amputations' all part of this Grade 9 student following her dream

Eva MacNeill is only 15, but she is already well ahead of students many years older in getting experience for her planned career.

"I'm very passionate about a future in veterinary medicine and I have been since I was five years old," said MacNeill, a Grade 9 student at Grace Christian School in Charlottetown.

Getting into veterinary school is very competitive, and MacNeill knew that getting experience would give her an advantage. When veterinarian Stewart Higginbotham moved in next door to her home she seized the opportunity, asking if she could shadow him as he worked at the Charlottetown Veterinary Clinic.

With the Atlantic Veterinary College at UPEI, it's not unusual for students to job shadow Higginbotham, but it is to have someone so young.

"Grade 9 is rare, but not all Grade 9 students are as mature as Eva," he said.

"She's very bright. She's very with it. She asks very pointed questions that show she's thinking about these processes, about everything she can do to help the animals."

Watching surgeries

So far MacNeill has spent about 30 hours at the Charlottetown Veterinary Clinic.

"I've watched and assisted with various surgeries and procedures, such as dental surgeries, spays, neuters, amputations," she said.

Watching surgery can be disturbing for some, and Higginbotham said they have kept a close eye on how MacNeill is reacting.

Eva MacNeill has spent about 30 hours observing and assisting at the Charlottetown Veterinary Clinic. (Submitted by Eva MacNeill)

"She's been amazing at what she's watched without giving us the slightest indication that she's anything but thrilled to be there," he said.

In fact, MacNeill said she enjoys watching the procedures, and so far the amputation was her favourite.

"It was definitely a higher risk surgery and a more serious one. But it was definitely interesting to watch and I learned a lot from it," she said.

MacNeill's passion goes beyond her love for animals and desire to help them.

She has also launched a business making earrings, which she sells to raise money to help people pay their veterinary bills.

MacNeill said it is important to her to help others, as others have helped her.