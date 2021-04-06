Charlottetown police investigating 'suspicious cause' to Euston Street fire

A fire at a Charlottetown apartment building off Euston Street which sent three people to hospital on Monday — including a police officer — has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation.

Charlottetown police say they have identified a person of interest, but no one has been arrested.

"I think all indications are that the fire was purposely set. Although it is still under investigation we can certainly determine that it was highly suspicious," said Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell, adding no one has been charged at this point.

"The investigation is still ongoing at this time," said Kent Mitchell, Charlottetown fire inspector. "We finished the on-scene part of the investigation this morning. So, there is going to be questioning and interviewing of eye witnesses, that type of thing, ongoing for the next day or two."

Charlottetown Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell says there is a lot of information to consider and he doesn't know how soon or if any charges will be laid in relation to the fire. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Officers got the call around 7:15 a.m. When they arrived on scene some officers entered the apartment building and started knocking on doors to alert tenants.

One officer had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but they are doing well now, MacConnell said.

"There was still two individuals that were taken for treatment at the QEH but were later released with minor injuries," he said.

Some tenants were back at the building to collect what they could on Tuesday.

'We are in a hotel and we are doing OK,' says Elizabeth Salazar, who lived in the building. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Elizabeth Salazar lived in the unit below where the fire started. She said she was the first one out of the building and called 911.

"The kitchen is totally damaged and the bathroom too, but the living room and the bedroom are OK, so we can save most of our stuff."

Salazar said she doesn't have tenant insurance, but she's grateful to have help from her church, friends and the Red Cross.

"We are in a hotel and we are doing OK."

Red Cross helps with the first 72 hours of assistance in these types of emergencies, says Alanna Green, program manager with the organization on P.E.I. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The Red Cross has helped about 20 people with funds for housing, food and clothing, said Alanna Green, the program manager with the organization on P.E.I.

Green said Red Cross helps with the first 72 hours of assistance in these types of emergencies.

"It just gives them an opportunity to have some space to be able to contact their insurance company, get things together, contact family, those types of things."

Most of the damage is in the unit where the fire started and apartments close to it, says the owner of the building. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Restoration crews are on-site and the owner said he hopes to have most people back in their apartments in a few days.

Most of the damage to the building is in the unit where the fire started and apartments close to it. The owner of the building said many units are in good condition.

Police said there is a lot of information to consider and they don't know how soon or if any charges would be laid in relation to the fire.

